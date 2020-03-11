George municipal manager to return to office after suspension deemed unlawful

Trevor Botha was suspended pending an investigation into wrongdoing at the municipality.

CAPE TOWN - George municipal manager, Trevor Botha, is expected back in the office after a Western Cape High Court ruling ordered that he be reinstated with immediate effect.

Botha was suspended pending an investigation into wrongdoing at the municipality.

All the drama unfolded as former mayor Melvin Naik was removed from office by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The Western Cape High Court ruled that Botha must be reinstated as municipal manager immediately.

Botha, along with community services director Walter Hendricks, was placed on three months’ precautionary suspension in February.

The court has now declared Botha’s placement on precautionary suspension for 90 days unlawful.

The suspension of the two officials related to the outcome of a forensic investigation ordered by MEC Anton Bredell into the War on Waste Project, a municipal project initiated by Melvin Naik during his reign as George mayor.

Botha submitted an application for an interdict at the Western Cape High Court, with costs orders, against the decision of all DA councillors who supported the council item that placed him under precautionary suspension.

The DA said it was busy with a cleanup in the council after uncovering corruption in the municipality.