Eskom: Load shedding to continue for the rest of the week

The power utility said this was due to unplanned breakdowns at power stations including Koberg’s unit one.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Wednesday it couldn’t build up enough generating capacity to avoid load shedding.

The power utility implemented stage two load shedding on Tuesday night and was expecting to implement stage 4 power cuts from 9 pm on Wednesday. Eskom said this was due to unplanned breakdowns at power stations including Koberg’s unit one.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Until the end of the week we will have load shedding and we are planning to return the unit at Koberg by the end of the week, which should bring us some relief by the weekend.”