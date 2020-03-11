Eskom: Load shedding to continue for the rest of the week
The power utility said this was due to unplanned breakdowns at power stations including Koberg’s unit one.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Wednesday it couldn’t build up enough generating capacity to avoid load shedding.
The power utility implemented stage two load shedding on Tuesday night and was expecting to implement stage 4 power cuts from 9 pm on Wednesday. Eskom said this was due to unplanned breakdowns at power stations including Koberg’s unit one.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Until the end of the week we will have load shedding and we are planning to return the unit at Koberg by the end of the week, which should bring us some relief by the weekend.”
#POWERALERT 3— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 10, 2020
Date: 10 March 2020
Stage 4 loadshedding will continue until 23:00, drop to Stage 2 until 09:00, and back to Stage 4 @SABCNewsOnline @SABCRadio @IOL @ewnupdates @eNCA @TimesLIVE @News24 @Fin24 @Moneyweb @TheSAnews pic.twitter.com/shZAP1HwT9
