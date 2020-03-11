EC hunting 4 suspects who escaped from custody

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana said that the men were meant to be transported to court when they seized firearms and a police vehicle before fleeing.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for four suspects who have escaped from custody in Whittlesea.

They escaped from the Whittlesea Police Station on Wednesday morning.

The official police car was later found abandoned near Dongwe but the awaiting trial prisoners who were charged in connection with a cash-in-transit heist and rape remain missing.

"We are investigating the circumstances under which the incident took place. Cases of escaping from lawful custody, robbery and theft of a vehicle have been registered."