EC hunting 4 suspects who escaped from custody
The police's Tembinkosi Kinana said that the men were meant to be transported to court when they seized firearms and a police vehicle before fleeing.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for four suspects who have escaped from custody in Whittlesea.
They escaped from the Whittlesea Police Station on Wednesday morning.
The official police car was later found abandoned near Dongwe but the awaiting trial prisoners who were charged in connection with a cash-in-transit heist and rape remain missing.
"We are investigating the circumstances under which the incident took place. Cases of escaping from lawful custody, robbery and theft of a vehicle have been registered."
RT #sapsEC #SAPS are on the hunt for four (4) dangerous suspects who #escaped from lawful custody this am at Wittlesea, near Komani. Public warned not to attempt to apprehend these criminals as they are believed to be very dangerous and armed #CrimeStop MEhttps://t.co/2RerWkgez1 pic.twitter.com/ZKofLiozuC— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 11, 2020
