Duarte asks ANC branches to keep constituencies informed about COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has asked all its branches to keep their constituencies informed about the coronavirus in order to avoid panic over its possible spread.

ANC deputy secretary Jesse Duarte said South Africans needed to work together to combat the spread of the virus.

“This affects all of us. It doesn’t choose anybody, it doesn’t choose any race, class, gender. It affects all of us. This is one time where our entire country should be working together.”

Meanwhile, Germany said it would spend whatever it takes to tackle COVID-19.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the virus was likely to infect up to 70% of the population in Europe’s larger economy.