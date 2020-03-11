Death toll from Eldorado Park crash rises to 11, Golden Highway reopened

A taxi collided head-on with a light vehicle on the R553.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from Wednesday morning’s crash on the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park has risen to 11. Three children were among those killed.

A taxi collided head-on with a light vehicle on the R553.

“The eleventh patient, unfortunately, lost his life on arrival at the hospital and eight people received advanced medical care on the scene,” said Joburg Management Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

Meanwhile, the Golden Highway has been re-opened to traffic.