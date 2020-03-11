View all in Latest
Go

Death toll from Eldorado Park crash rises to 11, Golden Highway reopened

A taxi collided head-on with a light vehicle on the R553.

Eleven people were killed, including three children, and several injured following a collision between a taxi and light motor vehicle on the R553 Golden Highway in Eldorado Park on 11 March 2020. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter.
Eleven people were killed, including three children, and several injured following a collision between a taxi and light motor vehicle on the R553 Golden Highway in Eldorado Park on 11 March 2020. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from Wednesday morning’s crash on the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park has risen to 11. Three children were among those killed.

A taxi collided head-on with a light vehicle on the R553.

“The eleventh patient, unfortunately, lost his life on arrival at the hospital and eight people received advanced medical care on the scene,” said Joburg Management Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

Meanwhile, the Golden Highway has been re-opened to traffic.

Timeline

