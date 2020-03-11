DA wants SA freed from Eskom monopoly as power cuts hits stage 4

The party held a briefing in Parliament on Wednesday in response to the latest round of rolling power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said this week's stage 4 load shedding was a reason why South Africans should be freed from the Eskom monopoly.

The party has held a briefing in Parliament in response to the latest round of rolling power cuts.

The DA is also launching a campaign called Power to the People to secure freedom from Eskom for homes and businesses.

The DA’s briefing outside the National Assembly on Wednesday came after several meeting venues and offices in Parliament were plunged into darkness as a result of load shedding.

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said this didn’t bode well for the country’s credit rating: “We’re in a parlous state where we are about to be downgraded to junk status. Eskom’s debt sits at R450 billion and they’re seeking another R200 billion. They cannot service this debt, they cannot maintain their equipment. They cannot maintain their infrastructure.”

The party’s mineral resources and energy spokesperson Kevin Mileham called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fulfil his State of the Nation Address announcements on independent power producers.

“Nothing has happened, nothing has changed. In fact, three months ago, he said the same thing when we went into stage 6 load shedding.”

He said the problem had been compounded by Eskom’s monopoly in the energy sector.

Eskom has been implementing Stage 4 load shedding since on Tuesday.

