DA ready to take fight to halt Eskom rescue plan all the way to ConCourt

Labour federation Cosatu started the debate when it proposed that the Government Employees Pension Fund, through the Public Investment Corporation, take over R250 billion of Eskom's debt obligations.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has again voiced its opposition to the use of pension funds to rescue Eskom.

The party on Wednesday held a briefing at Parliament in response to the latest round of load shedding, which is currently at stage four.

But many have opposed this, including the DA and other unions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also come out saying that even private pension funds should be considered.

But DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said that the party was already getting legal advice on the matter and would fight it all the way.

"We have already consulted our attorneys and our legal team is already putting together the necessary documents but the fight in Parliament is just the start. We are willing to take it to the highest court in the land."

She said that this was a fight that all people should take on because pensions were the only safety net for most South Africans in their old age.