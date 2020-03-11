DA ready to take fight to halt Eskom rescue plan all the way to ConCourt
Labour federation Cosatu started the debate when it proposed that the Government Employees Pension Fund, through the Public Investment Corporation, take over R250 billion of Eskom's debt obligations.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has again voiced its opposition to the use of pension funds to rescue Eskom.
The party on Wednesday held a briefing at Parliament in response to the latest round of load shedding, which is currently at stage four.
Labour federation Cosatu started the debate when it proposed that the Government Employees Pension Fund, through the Public Investment Corporation, take over R250 billion of Eskom's debt obligations.
But many have opposed this, including the DA and other unions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also come out saying that even private pension funds should be considered.
But DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said that the party was already getting legal advice on the matter and would fight it all the way.
"We have already consulted our attorneys and our legal team is already putting together the necessary documents but the fight in Parliament is just the start. We are willing to take it to the highest court in the land."
She said that this was a fight that all people should take on because pensions were the only safety net for most South Africans in their old age.
More in Politics
-
Makhura lashes DA in Tshwane for failing to deliver services on time
-
DA wants SA freed from Eskom monopoly as power cuts hits stage 4
-
Mbalula unlawfuly dissolved Prasa board, Zondo Inquiry told
-
George municipal manager to return to office after suspension deemed unlawful
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Busisiwe Mkhwebane threatens the rule of law in SA
-
Scathing court ruling against Mkhwebane 'could bolster' case for her removal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.