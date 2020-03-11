DA hits out at Mabuza for downplaying IPP contribution to power grid
Last week, Mabuza told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that IPPs were not contributing much energy to the grid and not making a difference.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has hit out at Deputy President David Mabuza for downplaying the contribution of independent power producers (IPP) to the country’s energy needs.
The DA’s leadership in Parliament on Wednesday briefed the media on the ongoing power cuts, the energy sector and independent power producers.
Mabuza told Parliament last week that there was not a single independent producer producing 500MW, saying whether they were active in the sector, they did not make much of a difference.
But the DA’s energy spokesperson Kevin Milhem dismissed Mabuza’s views on IPPs, saying renewable IPPs alone contributed a huge amount of energy.
"It goes to the ideological issue that we spoke about earlier and frankly Deputy President David Mabuza is wrong. Renewable IPPs alone contributed in the region of 4GW of electricity to the grid - that's about 20%."
He said that the DA was in favour of a diverse energy mix, but renewables were the cheapest forms of electricity to bring online.
