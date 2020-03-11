DA accuses parole board of failing to account to WC legislature

The party's provincial spokesperson on community safety, Reagen Allen, said he contacted the Justice and Correctional Services Department to request a briefing on apparent failures in this system.

Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial spokesperson on community safety, Reagen Allen, said he contacted the Department of Justice and Correctional Services to request a briefing on apparent failures in this system.

“The spotlight must be shown on the parole system so that it can be interrogated, investigated and corrected. We do not take our constitutional oversight obligation slightly and we will continue to do everything possible to ensure accountability and transparency in the interests of justice,” Allen said.

This followed the murders of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk and seven-year-old Reagan Gertse. They were killed in separate incidents this year allegedly by men who were out on parole.

Allen said a request for a meeting was sent on the 26 February.

“When the department failed to confirm attendance by Friday, 3 March, the committee extended its meeting request until later this month. The Department of Justice and Correctional Services have failed once again to respond to this request from the legislature. It is our view that the department and the parole board must account,” he said.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola admitted there were flaws in the country’s parole system.