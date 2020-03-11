Continued violent protests sees CPUT classes suspended again

CPUT's Lauren Kansley explained the university was operating as usual yesterday but protests persisted.

CAPE TOWN - Classes at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have once again been suspended.

Lectures were suspended last week due to violent protests.

Four students were arrested and charged with public violence and appeared in court earlier this week.

"A decision to suspend university activities was taken on Wednesday in light of continued violence, specifically at our Bellville campus. At this stage, the suspension is only for today and staff and students will be communicated to by their line managers and lecturers as well as by official university channels."

She said that protestors stoned buildings and attempted to start fires.

Private security, as well as the SAPS, were monitoring the situation.