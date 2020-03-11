Competition Commission ‘hopeful’ of agreements with MTN, Telkom on data costs

Their rival Vodacom reached an agreement with the regulator to cut data prices by 30% from 1 April.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission on Tuesday said it was hopeful that a deal would be reached soon with MTN and Telkom on reducing data prices. Their rival Vodacom reached an agreement with the regulator to cut data prices by 30% from 1 April.

There were calls for many years for more affordable data.

Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele said he expected similar deals with MTN and Telkom within two weeks. He warned that if they fail to do so, the Competition Commission would take them to court.

Bonakele said he wanted to avoid litigation because it was expensive, protracted and would not be to the benefit of subscribers.

“We were hoping that this week, we would be announcing all of these [agreements] but negotiations do take time. If we don’t conclude the agreements, we are going to go back to the litigation process and that does tend to take time,” Bonakele said.



The regulator said it was in the best interests of operators and South Africans to cut data prices.

WATCH: Vodacom to cut data costs by 30%