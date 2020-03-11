Businessman linked to Zuma knew of coming Cabinet reshuffle, Zondo Inquiry hears

Autopax acting CEO Tiro Holele said a businessman linked to former President Jacob Zuma, Roy Moodley, once told them about a coming Cabinet reshuffle before it happened.

Holele was testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

The inquiry was focusing on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) under former CEO Lucky Montana, who had dodgy deals with Moodley who benefitted from contracts worth over R3 billion.

Holele said in a meeting at Prasa, Moodley was present and told them that changes were coming to Cabinet and they didn't want to be on the wrong side.



Then Transport Minister Dipuo Peters was removed from her position by Zuma.

“He said changes in government at the top and we understood that very clearly to mean at Cabinet level.”