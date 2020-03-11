Cele pleads with police to catch group behind Khayelitsha shooting
Seven people were killed and seven more wounded in Sunday's attack at a Shebeen.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has on Tuesday appealed to detectives to work around the clock to catch a group of gunmen behind a mass shooting in Khayelitsha.
Seven people were killed and seven more wounded in Sunday's attack at a tavern; one arrest has been made.
Cele has labelled Sunday morning's massacre a heinous attack.
He visited the crime scene in Site B in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.
Preliminary evidence suggests several assailants stormed the tavern and Cele has pleaded with detectives to leave no stone unturned in their search for the gunmen.
The minister has instructed the South African Police Service (SAPS) to work with liquor authorities and to conduct operations that would ensure illegal liquor outlets are shut down.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said in response to a written question in provincial legislature last month that the SAPS recorded 15 tavern shootings in the province over the past 24 months.
More in Local
-
DA accuses parole board of failing to account to WC legislature
-
MTN Group CEO to step down in March next year
-
1st case of coronavirus recorded in Western Cape
-
Rand retreats as coronavirus worries weigh
-
New CEO of Absa to review strategy as SA economy hurts lenders
-
Coronavirus: Concerns raised over capacity of Lesotho’s ailing health system
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.