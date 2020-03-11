Cele pleads with police to catch group behind Khayelitsha shooting

Seven people were killed and seven more wounded in Sunday's attack at a Shebeen.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has on Tuesday appealed to detectives to work around the clock to catch a group of gunmen behind a mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

Seven people were killed and seven more wounded in Sunday's attack at a tavern; one arrest has been made.

Cele has labelled Sunday morning's massacre a heinous attack.

He visited the crime scene in Site B in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.

Preliminary evidence suggests several assailants stormed the tavern and Cele has pleaded with detectives to leave no stone unturned in their search for the gunmen.

The minister has instructed the South African Police Service (SAPS) to work with liquor authorities and to conduct operations that would ensure illegal liquor outlets are shut down.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said in response to a written question in provincial legislature last month that the SAPS recorded 15 tavern shootings in the province over the past 24 months.