Armed gunmen attack EMS crew in Khayelitsha
The provincial Health Department’s Deanna Bessick said that three gunmen attacked the paramedics.
CAPE TOWN - There has been yet another attack on the province's paramedics.
The latest attack happened on Wednesday morning in Makhaza in Khayelitsha.
"One of the men shot through the ambulance door and a bullet grazed the leg of one of the paramedics. The attackers tried to get the mobile data terminal out of the bracket of the vehicle. Nearby ambulances responded to the incident, and the attackers fled the scene. Fortunately, no major injuries have been reported."
