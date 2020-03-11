8 Life Esidimeni patients still missing, claims DA

The group were among those discharged from Life Esidimeni facilities in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged that eight Life Esidimeni patients were still missing, despite efforts by the Gauteng Health Department to find them.

The group were among those discharged from Life Esidimeni facilities in 2016.

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA), this was revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku in an oral reply question in the legislature on Tuesday.

It's alleged that one patient had been found since August last year and was currently at the Waverley Care Centre.

Over 140 mentally ill patients died after the health department moved them to ill-equipped and unlicensed NGOs.

The DA's Jack Bloom said: “I think it just highlights the tragedy of Life Esidimeni of people being discharged to illegal NGOs and eight people are totally not accounted for. They might be alive, they might be dead.”