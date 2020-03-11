10 people killed, several injured in head-on collision in Eldorado Park
Several others have been injured and have been rushed to hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - Ten people, including three children, were killed on Wednesday morning in a head-on collision in Eldorado Park after a taxi and a light vehicle crashed on the Golden Highway.
Several others have been injured and have been rushed to hospital.
“Both vehicles had sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision. Several people were found scattered around the scene. Medics assessed the patients and found that 10 people, including three children under the age 10, had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” said ER24 paramedics in a statement.
The details surrounding this incident were not yet clear but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.
Meanwhile, seven people died in a taxi and truck collision in Mpumalanga. The two vehicles were driving on the N4 highway near Hectorspruit on Tuesday night.
Eight people including the truck driver were hospitalised.
Provincial community safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said: “The MEC for community safety security and liaison in the province has once again bemoaned this crash, saying motorists need to obey road rules at all times in order to avoid tragedies such as this one.”
Police were investigating the cause of the crash.
