WATCH LIVE: Competition Commission, Vodacom settlement on data prices

JOHANNESBURG – The Competition Commission of South Africa is on Tuesday briefing the media on its talks with network provider Vodacom.

In December, the Competition Commission called on MTN and Vodacom to reduce the price of data within three months or face prosecution.

The commission said it had reached a settlement agreement with Vodacom.

