Vodacom to reduce data prices by 30% from April: Competition Commission

Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.

Picture: @Vodacom/Twitter.
Picture: @Vodacom/Twitter.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele has on Tuesday announced that Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices by at least 30% from the beginning of April

Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.

More details to follow.

