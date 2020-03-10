Vodacom to reduce data prices by 30% from April: Competition Commission

Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.

JOHANNESBURG – Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele has on Tuesday announced that Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices by at least 30% from the beginning of April

Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.

BREAKING NEWS #DataMustFall Competition Commissoner Thembinkosi Bonakele has announced that Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices by at least 30% from the beginning of April @BongaDlulane — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2020

More details to follow.