Vodacom settlement on data prices best option for consumers - commission
The Competition Commission said that it was in talks with MTN and Telkom to follow suit and slash their data prices.
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission said that reaching a settlement with Vodacom was more beneficial for consumers than litigation.
Vodacom has agreed to slash data prices by at least 30% from next month.
The commission said that it was in talks with MTN and Telkom to follow suit.
Competition Commission Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele said that a settlement with Vodacom was the best option for consumers who had been complaining about high prices.
Bonakele said that next was to conclude talks with MTN and Telkom.
"In terms of negotiations, MTN and Telkom are on injury time. We had set ourselves a very tight deadline."
If they refused, Bonakele said that the regulator would take them to court.
"The issue is that if we don't conclude the agreements, we are going to need to go back to the litigation process and that does take time."
Bonakele said that he hoped to reach an agreement with both operators soon.
WATCH: Vodacom to cut data costs by 30%
More in Business
-
Why you won't necessarily get sick leave if you're put into quarantine
-
Judgment reserved in Peter Moyo bid to stop Old Mutual hiring new CEO
-
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 4
-
SABC: Chris Maroleng's claims are unfounded and defamatory
-
Vodacom to reduce data prices by 30% from April: Competition Commission
-
WATCH LIVE: Competition Commission, Vodacom settlement on data prices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.