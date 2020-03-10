Vodacom settlement on data prices best option for consumers - commission

The Competition Commission said that it was in talks with MTN and Telkom to follow suit and slash their data prices.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission said that reaching a settlement with Vodacom was more beneficial for consumers than litigation.

Vodacom has agreed to slash data prices by at least 30% from next month.

The commission said that it was in talks with MTN and Telkom to follow suit.

Competition Commission Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele said that a settlement with Vodacom was the best option for consumers who had been complaining about high prices.

Bonakele said that next was to conclude talks with MTN and Telkom.

"In terms of negotiations, MTN and Telkom are on injury time. We had set ourselves a very tight deadline."

If they refused, Bonakele said that the regulator would take them to court.

"The issue is that if we don't conclude the agreements, we are going to need to go back to the litigation process and that does take time."

Bonakele said that he hoped to reach an agreement with both operators soon.

WATCH: Vodacom to cut data costs by 30%