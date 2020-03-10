UJ refutes Phindile 'hacking' story as a hoax

UJ released a statement through its Twitter account, calling the hoax "misinformation disguised as legitimate news".

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has on Tuesday dismissed as fake news a story, which went viral on social media about a student who hacked the university's online system to give herself distinctions.

The name Phindile trended from Monday night into Tuesday after the story of a female student of the same name started circulating on Twitter.

The hoax alleged that Phindile also changed the marks of other students, thereby helping them to graduate.

UJ released a statement through its Twitter account, calling the hoax "misinformation disguised as legitimate news".