UJ refutes Phindile 'hacking' story as a hoax
UJ released a statement through its Twitter account, calling the hoax "misinformation disguised as legitimate news".
JOHANNESBURG - The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has on Tuesday dismissed as fake news a story, which went viral on social media about a student who hacked the university's online system to give herself distinctions.
The name Phindile trended from Monday night into Tuesday after the story of a female student of the same name started circulating on Twitter.
The hoax alleged that Phindile also changed the marks of other students, thereby helping them to graduate.
Phindile ,a UJ student hacked the system and gave herself distinctions.💀💀💀— Banele_zach (@blackbandz_25) March 9, 2020
Phindile ,a UJ student hacked the system and gave herself distinctions. 😔 😢 😭 😂 pic.twitter.com/MDnp7TGJjE— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 10, 2020
She was like you get a distinction, you get a distinction— Buhle😍 (@Buhle_Nolls) March 10, 2020
Everybody's getting distinctions 🤣🤣#Phindile pic.twitter.com/aBWfjHpUni
Actually Phindile hacking the system was a distinction, her giving herself a distinction was to tell the lecturer I got this. if u know here pls ask her to DM me, I may persuade IT to employ her to test the robustness of our systems.— Khandani Msibi (@KhandaniM) March 10, 2020
Universities need more students like Phindile😂👏🏾. She must graduate WITH those distinctions!🎓 pic.twitter.com/IRC3Zk1lBU— Nate (@Nate_ls_za) March 10, 2020
#UJ has noted a report peddling misinformation disguised as legitimate news. The report, which was published on a news satire/parody site, is FALSE! Sadly, many readers have been misled to believe that it is real news. It is FAKE news! #phindile— University of JHB (@go2uj) March 10, 2020
