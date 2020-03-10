Tshwane Council to convene, despite being placed under administration
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Council will on Tuesday sit despite the decision by the provincial executive to dissolve it and place the city under administration.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile announced the decision last week.
The city has been in a state of disarray as the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African National Congress have been trying to remove the Democratic Alliance (DA) through motions of no confidence, which have been unsuccessful.
The Gauteng executive has referred the matter to Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and the National Council of Provinces, which were expected to respond later on this month.
Tuesday’s council meeting is expected to discuss the election of a new mayor and the city's budget among other things.
But the premier’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said they were not bothered with these agenda items.
“If you look at the Structural Municipal Act, the City of Tshwane is probably the only council that is in violation of the law.”
Maile said Tuesday’s meeting was not deemed as an act of defiance or a nullification of the exco's decision to dissolve the council.
Meanwhile, the DA said it would challenge this decision in court; a move Maile said would be vehemently defended.
