Tshwane Council meeting postponed yet again
This latest sitting was called by acting speaker Zweli Khumalo to elect the new mayor and discuss a motion of no confidence against da office bearers.
PRETORIA - The Tshwane Council meeting has been postponed yet again on Tuesday.
This latest sitting was called by acting speaker Zweli Khumalo to elect the new mayor and discuss a motion of no confidence against Democratic Alliance (DA) office-bearers.
There have been several failed attempts by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) to unseat the DA.
The EFF, ANC and other small parties have again boycotted the council sittings and as a result, the meeting could not go ahead.
Khumalo said: “It does not look like we have a quorum and I, therefore, deem this meeting postponed.”
Last week, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the executive’s decision to place the council under administration following weeks of political turmoil.
If Makhura has his way, administrators will be appointed next week to pave the way for by-elections within 90 days.
In the meantime, DA lawyers have written to the Gauteng government demanding the minutes of the meeting that decided to place the council under administration.
More in Local
-
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 4
-
SABC: Chris Maroleng's claims are unfounded and defamatory
-
Health, education allocated large slices of WC's budget
-
10% drop in international tourist bookings to Cape Town
-
Reintegrate into SA society or return home - Motsoaledi on foreign nationals
-
Gauteng’s first confirmed coronavirus patient recovering well: Masuku
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.