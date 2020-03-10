Tshwane Council meeting postponed yet again

This latest sitting was called by acting speaker Zweli Khumalo to elect the new mayor and discuss a motion of no confidence against da office bearers.

PRETORIA - The Tshwane Council meeting has been postponed yet again on Tuesday.

This latest sitting was called by acting speaker Zweli Khumalo to elect the new mayor and discuss a motion of no confidence against Democratic Alliance (DA) office-bearers.

There have been several failed attempts by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) to unseat the DA.

The EFF, ANC and other small parties have again boycotted the council sittings and as a result, the meeting could not go ahead.

Khumalo said: “It does not look like we have a quorum and I, therefore, deem this meeting postponed.”

Last week, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the executive’s decision to place the council under administration following weeks of political turmoil.

If Makhura has his way, administrators will be appointed next week to pave the way for by-elections within 90 days.

In the meantime, DA lawyers have written to the Gauteng government demanding the minutes of the meeting that decided to place the council under administration.