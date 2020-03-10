Tshwane ANC: We won’t attend meetings illegally called by the DA
On Tuesday yet another sitting collapsed after the ANC, EFF and other small parties boycotted the meeting intended to elect a new mayor and to discuss a motion of no confidence against DA office bearers.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Tshwane said it could not attend illegal council meetings called by deputy speaker Zweli Khumalo.
The parties have on a number of occasions failed to unseat the DA in the metro.
Of the 214 councillors, only 93 DA officials attended the meeting, resulting in the postponement of the sitting.
The ANC’s Kgosi Maepa explains why they again could not show up.
“It is clear that parties accept the decision to dissolve the council and don’t want to attend meetings illegally called by the DA.”
The DA’s John Moodey said they were not surprised by the absence of other officials.
“The ANC and EFF did indicate that they would not be attending this council meeting, but in terms of process and procedures we had to go ahead.”
The collapse of the meeting comes just less than a week after the Gauteng government announced its decision to place the metro under administration and dissolve the council.
The matter has now been referred to Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the National Council of Provinces and the Gauteng legislature for concurrence.
Following that, the council will be resolved and by-elections will be held within 90 days.
