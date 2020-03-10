SABC: Chris Maroleng's claims are unfounded and defamatory

The SABC said it would oppose the court application brought by its former chief operating officer in which he is demanding R16 million or his job back.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has slammed former chief operating officer Chris Maroleng's allegations that he was unfairly dismissed by the public broadcaster in April last year.

The SABC said it would oppose the court application brought by Maroleng in which he is demanding R16 million or his job back.

He accuses CEO Madoda Mxakwe of unfairly targeting him and flouting disciplinary processes in order to fire him.

The broadcaster has refuted Maroleng's claims as unfounded, defamatory and with no basis.

The SABC said Maroleng was charged and found guilty of breaching his fiduciary duties in a manner that breached good faith, honesty and trust.