SA State Theatre orders freezing of dozens of accounts linked to R24m heist

Two former employees were arrested after being linked to the defrauding of the State Theatre last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African State Theatre in Pretoria has on Monday ordered the freezing of at least a dozen banks accounts linked to a R24 million heist.

Two former employees were arrested after being linked to the defrauding of the State Theatre last year.

The pair allegedly stole the money by manipulating the electronic banking system and diverting funds into their own bank accounts as well as those of other parties.

The theatre's CEO’s Sibongiseni Mkhize said their bank accounts and 11 others have been frozen as part of the investigation.

Mkhize suspects the crime, which had been ongoing since 2014, involved close associates including their families, friends and suppliers.

“It’s part of our initial investigations where we were able to identify two of our officials that worked at the finance department, their accounts had been frozen. But also, we were able to trace the other parties or individuals whose accounts the money may have been transferred to.”