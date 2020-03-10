Presidency hails CR17 ruling, says Public Protector's office failing miserably
In a scathing judgment, the court reviewed and set aside the findings in the Public Protector’s Bosasa report, describing them as fatally flawed.
JOHANNESBURG - As the Presidency welcomed the Pretoria High Court judgment against the Public Protector as a resounding victory for President Cyril Ramaphosa, it also warned that the Chapter 9 institution was "failing miserably".
On Tuesday, the Pretoria High Court issued its judgment on the matter regarding the Public Protector’s adverse findings against Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign, which included allegations of money laundering by the president.
In a scathing judgment, the court reviewed and set aside the findings in the Public Protector’s Bosasa report, describing them as fatally flawed.
The concerns expressed about the Public Protector’s office under the leadership of Busisiwe Mkhwebane were not limited to the Presidency.
WATCH: Court: Ramaphosa didn’t intentionally mislead Parliament on CR17 funding
The court said that she ran the risk of undermining the reasons for the founding of the institution while failing to meet her constitutional mandate.
The president’s lawyer, Peter Harris, said that these findings by the court about Mkhwebane would be a "joke" if they were not devastating to the country’s democracy.
"I think it's a very sad reflection on the current occupant of the office of the Public Protector because it's an office that has a fundamental role to play in our democracy."
Spokesperson for the office of the Public Protector, Oupa Segalwe: "We will wait for her to study the ruling and understand it."
The court not only found that Mkhwebane had no jurisdiction to investigate fundraising for the CR17 campaign but that she acted irrationally and recklessly.
Her office would also have to foot the legal bill of the president.
More in Politics
-
Tshwane ANC: We won’t attend meetings illegally called by the DA
-
EFF's Godrich Gardee resigns as MP
-
Mkhwebane had no jurisdiction to probe CR17 fundraising - court
-
DA, IFP demand eThekwini city manager be suspended
-
Court: Cyril Ramaphosa not obliged to disclose CR17 funding
-
Motsoaledi criticises CoCT for not enforcing by-laws against foreign nationals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.