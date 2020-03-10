Police: More arrests imminent in Khayelitsha tarven shooting probe
Seven people were killed and seven others, including a six-year-old girl, wounded when gunmen opened fire on patrons at a shebeen early Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The police on Monday said more arrests were imminent as an investigation into a mass shooting in Khayelitsha continued.
A suspect was taken into custody on Monday.
Seven people were killed and seven others, including a six-year-old girl, wounded when gunmen opened fire on patrons at a shebeen early Sunday morning.
A 32-year-old Khayelitsha man is expected to appear in court soon in connection with Sunday morning's deadly tavern shooting.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said in response to a written question in provincial legislature last month, the South African Police Service reported there had been 15 tavern shootings in the province over the past 24 months.
Fritz said the police revealed there were similarities in the modus operandi of the 15 identified cases in that the victims were all patrons of the taverns where the shootings occurred.
In January, four men were shot dead by six gunmen who stormed a shebeen also in Khayelitsha.
Last year, 11 people were killed at a tavern in Philippi East.
More in Local
-
Lives shattered by South Africa's forced sterilisations
-
Retrenchments, wage cuts to hit all employees - SAA rescue practitioners
-
Eskom takes it up a notch with stage 2 load shedding today
-
Coronavirus: Italy on lockdown, SA increases efforts to contain the spread
-
CARTOON: One Flu Over the JSE
-
Tshwane council meet to have no bearing on move to dissolve it - Gauteng Cogta
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.