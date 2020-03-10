View all in Latest
Police: More arrests imminent in Khayelitsha tarven shooting probe

Seven people were killed and seven others, including a six-year-old girl, wounded when gunmen opened fire on patrons at a shebeen early Sunday morning.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: @AlbertFritz_DA/Twitter
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: @AlbertFritz_DA/Twitter
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The police on Monday said more arrests were imminent as an investigation into a mass shooting in Khayelitsha continued.

A suspect was taken into custody on Monday.

Seven people were killed and seven others, including a six-year-old girl, wounded when gunmen opened fire on patrons at a shebeen early Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old Khayelitsha man is expected to appear in court soon in connection with Sunday morning's deadly tavern shooting.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said in response to a written question in provincial legislature last month, the South African Police Service reported there had been 15 tavern shootings in the province over the past 24 months.

Fritz said the police revealed there were similarities in the modus operandi of the 15 identified cases in that the victims were all patrons of the taverns where the shootings occurred.

In January, four men were shot dead by six gunmen who stormed a shebeen also in Khayelitsha.

Last year, 11 people were killed at a tavern in Philippi East.

