Nzimande to launch probe into alleged corruption at universities
Nzimande said he has received reports that chaotic scenes at universities are coordinated by those who benefit from the outsourcing of private security companies.
DURBAN - Higher Education Minister [Blade Nzimande](http://Nzimande said he has received reports that chaotic scenes at universities are coordinated by those who benefit from the outsourcing of private security companies.) on Monday said he would launch a probe into alleged corruption involving some students, university managers and private security companies.
He said it was concerning that there may be people who were abusing legitimate student issues to further their own selfish interests.
“It’s a matter of serious concern. It has been raised enough now that I think we need to take it up. We are going to have consultations with the minister of police, but I think it’s a matter that will require the engagement with the whole security cluster and government.”
Nzimande said another major concern at universities was students who consistently failed their modules but demanded funding.
“We agree with all the management of institutions that this thing of having students in eighth, ninth year in a three-year degree, is just not acceptable.”
Nzimande said he would be intervening at protest-hit universities, including the Zululand University where classes have been suspended since last Monday.
