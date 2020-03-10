Media did not influence ruling in Nicholas Ninow rape case, says judge
The High Court in Pretoria said that it had considered all of Nicholas Ninow’s personal circumstances before sentencing him to life behind bars.
Ninow raped a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Silverton in 2018.
He was sentenced to life for rape and five years for defeating the ends of justice which would run concurrently.
He was also handed an additional five years for the possession of drugs.
In his appeal application, Ninow’s lawyer, Herman Alberts, argued that his client had been exposed to drugs at a young age and had a slim chance of having a normal childhood.
He also said that because Ninow was high during the rape of the seven-year-old girl, the court should be lenient.
But Judge Mokhine Mosopa said that this was not a mitigating factor.
"It can thus not be correct based on the admission of the consumption of drugs by the applicant that it impaired his mental faculties and that his moral blameworthiness was diminished at the time of the offence."
He has also addressed Alberts' assertion that he was swayed by the presence of the media.
"I also considered public interest in this matter, taking into account that this matter received wide media coverage but that did not influence me to come to the decision that I arrived at."
Mosopa said that all of the points raised by Alberts were already addressed when he handed down the sentence.
