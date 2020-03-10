Mcebo Dlamini calls on Minister Lamola to expunge his criminal record

On Monday, the Johannesburg Magistrates Court found him guilty of public violence related to the student protests and sentenced him to two and a half years in jail, which is suspended for five years.

JOHANNESBURG - Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini has on Monday called on Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to expunge his criminal record so that he can further his legal career.

On Monday, the Johannesburg Magistrates Court found him guilty of public violence related to the student protests and sentenced him to two and a half years in jail, which is suspended for five years.

Following the judgment, Dlamini said: “I was on the verge of practising as an advocate of which that process has been put on hold for now.”

He has called on the justice minister to intervene.

Dlamini said he considered himself lucky that he got a suspended sentence, unlike his Fees Must Fall counterpart Khanya Cekeshe who was recently released on parole after serving two years on his eight-year sentence for similar charges.