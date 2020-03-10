Mcebo Dlamini calls on Minister Lamola to expunge his criminal record
On Monday, the Johannesburg Magistrates Court found him guilty of public violence related to the student protests and sentenced him to two and a half years in jail, which is suspended for five years.
JOHANNESBURG - Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini has on Monday called on Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to expunge his criminal record so that he can further his legal career.
On Monday, the Johannesburg Magistrates Court found him guilty of public violence related to the student protests and sentenced him to two and a half years in jail, which is suspended for five years.
Following the judgment, Dlamini said: “I was on the verge of practising as an advocate of which that process has been put on hold for now.”
He has called on the justice minister to intervene.
Dlamini said he considered himself lucky that he got a suspended sentence, unlike his Fees Must Fall counterpart Khanya Cekeshe who was recently released on parole after serving two years on his eight-year sentence for similar charges.
More in Local
-
Court rules Ramaphosa didn’t mislead Parly on R500k Bosasa donation
-
CPUT to resume classes today following protests
-
Child rapist Nicholas Ninow application to appeal sentence, conviction dismissed
-
WATCH LIVE: Competition Commission, Vodacom settlement on data prices
-
‘Teachers are confused’ - Sadtu wants clarity on how to deal with coronavirus
-
Plunging global oil prices could mean good news for motorists: AA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.