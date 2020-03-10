Justice Ministry: We can't intervene in Mcebo Dlamini matter
On Monday the Fees Must Fall activist called on Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to expunge his criminal record so that he could further his legal career.
CAPE TOWN - Government has reiterated it cannot intervene in the legal process against Fees Must Fall protest leader Mcebo Dlamini.
On Monday Dlamini was found guilty of public violence and hit with a two-year suspended sentence and six months' imprisonment.
Justice and Correctional Services Deputy Minister John Jeffery told the National Assembly that South Africa was a constitutional democracy based on the rule of law and only a court could decide one's guilt or innocence.
“People have avenues to appeal if they want to. In this case Dlamini pleaded guilty to public violence and immigration offences and not being involved in a protest, which was his right.”
Following the judgment, Dlamini said: “I was on the verge of practising as an advocate, of which that process has been put on hold for now.”
Dlamini said he considered himself lucky that he got a suspended sentence, unlike his Fees Must Fall counterpart Khanya Cekeshe who was recently released on parole after serving two years on his eight-year sentence for similar charges.
