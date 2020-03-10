View all in Latest
Judgment reserved in Peter Moyo bid to stop Old Mutual hiring new CEO

The company stated that the process to appoint a permanent CEO would continue in the interim.

FILE: Peter Moyo in the Johannesburg High Court on 18 July 2019. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in the urgent application brought by former CEO Peter Moyo to interdict Old Mutual from continuing with the process to hire a permanent CEO.

The company stated that the process to appoint a permanent CEO would continue in the interim.

Old Mutual has been locked in a dispute with Moyo since it suspended him in May last year in relation to an alleged conflict of interest.

