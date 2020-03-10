Judgment reserved in Peter Moyo bid to stop Old Mutual hiring new CEO

Why you won't necessarily get sick leave if you're put into quarantine
Local
The company stated that the process to appoint a permanent CEO would continue in the interim.
JOHANNESBURG - The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in the urgent application brought by former CEO Peter Moyo to interdict Old Mutual from continuing with the process to hire a permanent CEO.
The company stated that the process to appoint a permanent CEO would continue in the interim.
Old Mutual has been locked in a dispute with Moyo since it suspended him in May last year in relation to an alleged conflict of interest.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.