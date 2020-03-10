Health, education allocated large slices of WC's budget

Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier said that they could not compromise on education and needed to ensure that all citizens had access to healthcare.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is throwing most of its money at education, health and social services.

He presented the Western Cape’s budget for the 2020 financial year.

Health took the biggest cut in the province’s budget with a whopping R26 billion allocated in this financial year.

Education was second with R25 billion, while social services would receive R2.6 billion.

"So that you live in a healthy and safe environment and your children's schools are a safe place for learning so that you can travel safely to work and so that you can enjoy our beautiful environment."

Finance MEC David Maynier said that the province's safety plan would get R481 million to get more law enforcement boots on the ground.

Altogether, the Community Safety Department would receive R804 million for various projects and interventions.