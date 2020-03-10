Health, education allocated large slices of WC's budget
Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier said that they could not compromise on education and needed to ensure that all citizens had access to healthcare.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is throwing most of its money at education, health and social services.
Finance MEC David Maynier said that they could not compromise on education and needed to ensure that all citizens had access to healthcare.
He presented the Western Cape’s budget for the 2020 financial year.
Health took the biggest cut in the province’s budget with a whopping R26 billion allocated in this financial year.
Education was second with R25 billion, while social services would receive R2.6 billion.
"So that you live in a healthy and safe environment and your children's schools are a safe place for learning so that you can travel safely to work and so that you can enjoy our beautiful environment."
Finance MEC David Maynier said that the province's safety plan would get R481 million to get more law enforcement boots on the ground.
Altogether, the Community Safety Department would receive R804 million for various projects and interventions.
More in Politics
-
eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza granted R50k bail
-
Court rules Ramaphosa didn’t mislead Parly on R500k Bosasa donation
-
Tshwane Council to convene, despite being placed under administration
-
Tshwane council meet to have no bearing on move to dissolve it - Gauteng Cogta
-
Land expropriation public hearings conclude in KZN, North West
-
Steenhuisen: Zille is a centre of excellence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.