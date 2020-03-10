Gauteng COVID-19 patient asymptomatic, to be discharged from hospital
The 37-year-old woman was part of the group of 10 people that recently travelled to Italy.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said on Tuesday that a South African patient who tested positive for COVID-19 would be discharged from a Joburg hospital.
The 37-year-old woman was being treated at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, which was one of the Gauteng facilities chosen to strictly deal with COVID-19.
• List of hospitals designated to treat coronavirus patients in SA
She was part of the group of 10 people that recently travelled to Italy.
Masuku said the patient was showing no symptoms of the virus, which included shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, coughing and high fever all at the same time and tested negative on the first of three tests.
The first was a swab test, the second was a blood test.
They were still waiting for the results for the third test, which was a stool test.
But Masuku said the patient was put under self-quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.
Of the seven South African patients, six remain in hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.
