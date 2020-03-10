eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza granted R50k bail
Sipho Nzuza is among officials who allegedly colluded with politicians and service providers to unlawfully issue waste collection tenders worth over R200 million.
DURBAN - eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza has on Tuesday appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on corruption charges linked to the same tender scheme that former mayor Zandile Gumede is implicated in.
He has been granted R50,000 bail and is expected back in court next month.
The city manager was arrested earlier on Tuesday morning after he was reported by the eThekwini municipality’s head of the integrity and investigations unit Mbuso Ngcobo.
Eyewitness News understands that Nzuza allegedly received a bribe, which was paid through his wife’s account by a businessman who is also charged in the matter.
Senior state prosecutor Ashika Lucken said Nzuza, together with several officials and politicians, colluded with service providers and circumvented the city’s procurement procedures.
So far, 17 people and entities including Gumede have been arrested in connection with the matter.
The accused are all expected in court next month.
Nzuza will be expected back in court on April 16, the same day as his other co-accused including former Mayor Zandile Gumede. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/I33x4XvkHg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2020
