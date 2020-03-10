Eskom wins appeal bid against Nersa over 2018/19 tariff hike

Eskom can now file a new application within 60 days to recover the costs next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has won a High Court bid to appeal a decision by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa that prevented the utility from effecting a 15% tariff hike in 2018/19.

As a result of that decision, Eskom was unable to recover R27 billion in costs last year.

The court said that the decision was procedurally unfair, irrational and unreasonable.

Eskom can now file a new application within 60 days to recover the costs next year.