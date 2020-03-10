Eskom wins appeal bid against Nersa over 2018/19 tariff hike
Eskom can now file a new application within 60 days to recover the costs next year.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has won a High Court bid to appeal a decision by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa that prevented the utility from effecting a 15% tariff hike in 2018/19.
As a result of that decision, Eskom was unable to recover R27 billion in costs last year.
The court said that the decision was procedurally unfair, irrational and unreasonable.
