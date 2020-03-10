Eskom takes it up a notch with stage 2 load shedding today

Stage one was suspended at 5 pm, but Eskom said it would have to turn off your electricity again later on Tuesday morning because the power system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will be ramping up load shedding to stage 2 at 9 am on Tuesday.

Stage 1 was suspended at 5 pm on Monday, but Eskom said it would have to turn off your electricity again later on Tuesday morning because the power system remained vulnerable and unpredictable.

The parastatal is blaming breakdowns at its ageing power stations for a shortage in capacity.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power cuts were likely to continue for the rest of the week.

“It is most likely that we will continue with load shedding for the rest of the week and this is because some generation units we had expected would return to service today have been delayed further and we expect to get out of this bind by the end of the week," he said.

