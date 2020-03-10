Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 4
The power utility said that the Koeberg power station's unit 1 tripped.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage 4 load shedding from 2pm on Tuesday.
The power utility in a statement said that the Koeberg power station's unit 1 had tripped. The unit had been disconnected from the grid due to a fault on the turbine side, Eskom said, adding that the nuclear reactor remained safe.
Eskom said that a team was investigating the cause of the fault.
Stage one power cuts made a return on Monday morning after nearly two weeks of the utility keeping South Africa's light on after there were delays in returning some generating units to service on Monday.
Eskom said that this would now happen during the course of the week.
Stage two load shedding was implemented on Tuesday morning to allow the power grid to cope with the missing generating units.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Load shedding will increase to stage 4 at 2pm this afternoon due to additional generating unit breakdowns. We have lost 930MW at the Koeberg power station."
