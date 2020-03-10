EFF to head to ConCourt to appeal CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane
The Pretoria High Court reviewed and set aside the findings in the Public Protector's Bosasa report, describing them as fatally flawed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would appeal against the Pretoria High Court's ruling against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Bosasa findings which absolved President Cyril Ramaphosa of involvement in Bosasa dealings.
EFF Rejects The Gauteng High Court Ruling On Ramaphosa And Will Appeal It With Concourt. pic.twitter.com/V7PUfWtkmp— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 10, 2020
On Tuesday, the High Court issued its judgment on the matter regarding the Public Protector's adverse findings against the president's CR17 campaign, which included allegations of money laundering by the president.
In a scathing judgment, the court reviewed and set aside the findings in the Public Protector's Bosasa report, describing them as fatally flawed.
The EFF said that it would appeal the ruling with the Constitutional Court.
It said that the ruling had also effectively rendered the oath of members of Parliament futile, uprooting the respect the important arm of the state had.
WATCH: Court: Ramaphosa didn’t intentionally mislead Parliament on CR17 funding
More in Politics
-
Presidency hails CR17 ruling, says Public Protector's office failing miserably
-
Tshwane ANC: We won’t attend meetings illegally called by the DA
-
EFF's Godrich Gardee resigns as MP
-
Mkhwebane had no jurisdiction to probe CR17 fundraising - court
-
DA, IFP demand eThekwini city manager be suspended
-
Court: Cyril Ramaphosa not obliged to disclose CR17 funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.