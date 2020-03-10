EFF to head to ConCourt to appeal CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane

The Pretoria High Court reviewed and set aside the findings in the Public Protector's Bosasa report, describing them as fatally flawed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would appeal against the Pretoria High Court's ruling against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Bosasa findings which absolved President Cyril Ramaphosa of involvement in Bosasa dealings.

EFF Rejects The Gauteng High Court Ruling On Ramaphosa And Will Appeal It With Concourt. pic.twitter.com/V7PUfWtkmp — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 10, 2020

On Tuesday, the High Court issued its judgment on the matter regarding the Public Protector's adverse findings against the president's CR17 campaign, which included allegations of money laundering by the president.

In a scathing judgment, the court reviewed and set aside the findings in the Public Protector's Bosasa report, describing them as fatally flawed.

The EFF said that it would appeal the ruling with the Constitutional Court.

It said that the ruling had also effectively rendered the oath of members of Parliament futile, uprooting the respect the important arm of the state had.

