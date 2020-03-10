View all in Latest
EFF to head to ConCourt to appeal CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane

The Pretoria High Court reviewed and set aside the findings in the Public Protector's Bosasa report, describing them as fatally flawed.

Members of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party object as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his State of the Nation address at Parliament in Cape Town on 13 February 2020. Picture: AFP
Members of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party object as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his State of the Nation address at Parliament in Cape Town on 13 February 2020. Picture: AFP
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would appeal against the Pretoria High Court's ruling against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Bosasa findings which absolved President Cyril Ramaphosa of involvement in Bosasa dealings.

On Tuesday, the High Court issued its judgment on the matter regarding the Public Protector's adverse findings against the president's CR17 campaign, which included allegations of money laundering by the president.

In a scathing judgment, the court reviewed and set aside the findings in the Public Protector's Bosasa report, describing them as fatally flawed.

The EFF said that it would appeal the ruling with the Constitutional Court.

It said that the ruling had also effectively rendered the oath of members of Parliament futile, uprooting the respect the important arm of the state had.

WATCH: Court: Ramaphosa didn’t intentionally mislead Parliament on CR17 funding

