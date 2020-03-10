DA, IFP demand eThekwini city manager be suspended
This follows Sipho Nzuza’s appearance in the Specialised Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday on corruption charges linked to the waste collection tender scandal implicating former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.
DURBAN - The DA and IFP in eThekwini have called for the ANC to use its majority in council and suspend city manager Sipho Nzuza.
Nzuza was arrested earlier on Tuesday and released on R50,000 bail.
The ANC’s Ricardo Mthembu said the party expected Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to be decisive following Nzuza’s court appearance.
Nzuza’s strict bail conditions prevent him from interacting with several senior officials.
The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi said Nzuza must be suspended pending the case against him.
“It cannot be correct that the city manager will appear in the court on cases of corruption and then he will continue with business as usual.”
The DA’s Nicole Graham agreed, adding that levels of corruption in the city increased after Gumede was elected as mayor and Nzuza appointed as city manager following the 2016 local government elections.
“Basic line departments like Durban Solid Waste and Water and Parks have been completely collapsed because the focus has not been on service delivery to the people but on comrades lining their pockets.”
Mthembu said the provincial ANC leadership expected Kaunda to consider the interests of eThekwini citizens on the matter and take action in line with the law.
