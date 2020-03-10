CPUT to resume classes today following protests

Four students were arrested and charged with public violence.

CAPE TOWN - Classes are expected to resume at all Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) campuses on Tuesday morning after lectures and operations were suspended last week due to violent protests.

Substantial damage has been done to several buildings and at least 17 cars were stoned during last week's upheaval.

The university said management met with student leaders throughout the weekend in a bid to end the demonstrations.