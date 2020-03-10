CPUT resumes operations after classes suspended over violent protests
Four students were arrested and charged with public violence and appeared in court earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) said that normal operations had commenced across its campuses on Tuesday.
Lectures were suspended last week due to violent protests.
Substantial damage had been done to several buildings and at least 17 cars were stoned during last week's chaos.
The university's Lauren Kansley: "Administrative and lecturing staff have reported for duty and no protest-related incidents have been reported. Tactical response vehicles are stationed on campus to monitor the situation and our campus protection services remain in constant communication with local SAPS in case the situation changes."
Kansley said that they were currently monitoring a mass meeting taking place at the piazza at the District Six campus.
