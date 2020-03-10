View all in Latest
Court rules Ramaphosa didn’t mislead Parly on R500k Bosasa donation

In a scathing judgment, Elias Matojane found there are fundamental difficulties with Mkwhebane’s findings that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa waits to deliver his State of the Nation address at Parliament in Cape Town on 13 February 2020. Picture: AFP
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The High Court in Pretoria has found President Cyril Ramaphosa did not intentionally mislead Parliament about a R500,000 Bosasa payment as found by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In a scathing judgment on Tuesday, Judge Elias Matojane found there are fundamental difficulties with Mkwhebane’s findings that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament.

He said the president was correct to say Mkhwebane is confused

The judge said Mkhwebane’s approach was fatally flawed due to fundamental error of law.

More to follow.

