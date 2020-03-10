Court: Cyril Ramaphosa not obliged to disclose CR17 funding
This and other damning decisions were made by the Pretoria High Court which set aside the Public Protector’s Bosasa report.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa was not obliged to disclose the funds donated to his CR17 campaign in his bid to become ANC president in 2017.
This and other damning decisions were made by the Pretoria High Court which set aside the Public Protector’s Bosasa report.
The July 2019 report had found that there was substance in the allegation that Ramaphosa’s private interests conflicted his official responsibilities contrary to the ethics act and the executive code.
The Public Protector insisted in her report that evidence before her showed that the donations which amounted to millions of rand were a direct financial sponsorship to Ramaphosa and constituted benefits of a material nature to him.
Had that been the case, the president would have been obligated to disclose the earnings in line with the executive code of ethics.
However, the full bench of the Pretoria High Court judges arrived at a different conclusion, ruling that there was no merit to the allegation that Ramaphosa enriched himself.
Judge Elias Matojane said there was no evidence suggesting that the president received personal benefits from any campaign contribution.
“There was nothing untoward in this. There was also no evidence at all before the Public Protector concerning anything that the president did that involved the exercise of his official duties overlapping with his involvement in the CR17 campaign.”
The court has also set aside all other findings and remedial actions as contained in the Bosasa report.
WATCH: Court: Ramaphosa didn’t intentionally mislead Parliament on CR17 funding
More in Politics
-
Motsoaledi criticises CoCT for not enforcing by-laws against foreign nationals
-
Health, education allocated large slices of WC's budget
-
eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza granted R50k bail
-
Court rules Ramaphosa didn’t mislead Parly on R500k Bosasa donation
-
Tshwane Council to convene, despite being placed under administration
-
Tshwane council meet to have no bearing on move to dissolve it - Gauteng Cogta
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.