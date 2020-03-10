Court: Cyril Ramaphosa not obliged to disclose CR17 funding

This and other damning decisions were made by the Pretoria High Court which set aside the Public Protector’s Bosasa report.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa was not obliged to disclose the funds donated to his CR17 campaign in his bid to become ANC president in 2017.

This and other damning decisions were made by the Pretoria High Court which set aside the Public Protector’s Bosasa report.

The July 2019 report had found that there was substance in the allegation that Ramaphosa’s private interests conflicted his official responsibilities contrary to the ethics act and the executive code.

The Public Protector insisted in her report that evidence before her showed that the donations which amounted to millions of rand were a direct financial sponsorship to Ramaphosa and constituted benefits of a material nature to him.

Had that been the case, the president would have been obligated to disclose the earnings in line with the executive code of ethics.

However, the full bench of the Pretoria High Court judges arrived at a different conclusion, ruling that there was no merit to the allegation that Ramaphosa enriched himself.

Judge Elias Matojane said there was no evidence suggesting that the president received personal benefits from any campaign contribution.

“There was nothing untoward in this. There was also no evidence at all before the Public Protector concerning anything that the president did that involved the exercise of his official duties overlapping with his involvement in the CR17 campaign.”

The court has also set aside all other findings and remedial actions as contained in the Bosasa report.

WATCH: Court: Ramaphosa didn’t intentionally mislead Parliament on CR17 funding