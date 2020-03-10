Consumers want Vodacom to cut data costs even more
After a long fight that created the Data Must Fall movement, Vodacom is set to reduce data prices by 30% from the first of next month.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite the announcement by Vodacom that it will cut data prices by 30% from 1 April, some consumers says it's not enough.
The cellphone giant has reached a settlement with the Competition Commission which is aimed at providing relief for its 55 million subscribers.
After a long fight that created the Data Must Fall movement, Vodacom is set to reduce data prices from the first of next month.
The Competition Commission launched an inquiry last year and found prices were too high and gave the major operators three months to slash them or face litigation.
But some South Africans are still not satisfied.
“It must be less. They must reduce it more as 30% or 40% is not enough,” said one consumer
Another said, “I will believe it when I see it. I honestly think they are still the most overpriced in the country.”
Vodacom said data prices would fall even further when government allocated more spectrum to operators.
More in Business
-
Why you won't necessarily get sick leave if you're put into quarantine
-
Vodacom settlement on data prices best option for consumers - commission
-
Judgment reserved in Peter Moyo bid to stop Old Mutual hiring new CEO
-
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 4
-
SABC: Chris Maroleng's claims are unfounded and defamatory
-
Vodacom to reduce data prices by 30% from April: Competition Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.