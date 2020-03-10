Consumers want Vodacom to cut data costs even more

After a long fight that created the Data Must Fall movement, Vodacom is set to reduce data prices by 30% from the first of next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the announcement by Vodacom that it will cut data prices by 30% from 1 April, some consumers says it's not enough.

The cellphone giant has reached a settlement with the Competition Commission which is aimed at providing relief for its 55 million subscribers.

The Competition Commission launched an inquiry last year and found prices were too high and gave the major operators three months to slash them or face litigation.

But some South Africans are still not satisfied.

“It must be less. They must reduce it more as 30% or 40% is not enough,” said one consumer

Another said, “I will believe it when I see it. I honestly think they are still the most overpriced in the country.”

Vodacom said data prices would fall even further when government allocated more spectrum to operators.