Child rapist Ninow's application to appeal sentence, conviction dismissed
Ninow approached the High Court in Pretoria to apply for leave to appeal after he was handed a life term for rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs last year.
PRETORIA - Judge Mokhine Mosopa has on Tuesday dismissed convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow's application for leave to appeal his sentence.
Ninow approached the High Court in Pretoria to apply for leave to appeal after he was handed a life term for rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs last year.
He raped a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in Silverton in 2018.
More to follow.
#nicholasNinow Judge Mosopa is about to give judgement on the convicted rapist’s application for leave to appeal. KM pic.twitter.com/Bi07UNSIKz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2020
