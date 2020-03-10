View all in Latest
Child rapist Ninow's application to appeal sentence, conviction dismissed

Ninow approached the High Court in Pretoria to apply for leave to appeal after he was handed a life term for rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs last year.

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow testifies in mitigation of sentence at the High Court in Pretoria on 16 October 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
44 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Judge Mokhine Mosopa has on Tuesday dismissed convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow's application for leave to appeal his sentence.

Ninow approached the High Court in Pretoria to apply for leave to appeal after he was handed a life term for rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs last year.

He raped a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in Silverton in 2018.

More to follow.

