Cele condemns Khayelitsha tavern massacre
Seven people were killed and seven others, including a six-year-old girl, were wounded when gunmen stormed the drinking spot in the early hours of Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has condemned a massacre at a Khayelitsha tavern.
Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the attack.
Cele, on Tuesday, visited the crime scene in Site B in Khayelitsha.
He labelled Sunday morning's massacre a heinous attack.
#PoliceMinistry Police Minister visits Khayelitsha following Sunday morning's multiple murders. Minister Cele has subsequently urged the multi-disciplinary investigating team to work around the clock and ensure that all suspects are apprehended MEhttps://t.co/0r4ws2yTzn pic.twitter.com/B4zW4dSoQV— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 10, 2020
Cele has urged detectives to work around the clock to ensure that all suspects were apprehended as preliminary evidence suggested that there were several gunmen.
The 32-year-old man already arrested was scheduled to appear in court today.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said in response to a written question in provincial legislature last month that the SAPS reported there had been 15 tavern shootings in the province over the past 24 months.
