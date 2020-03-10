10% drop in international tourist bookings to Cape Town

Cape Town Tourism said travellers from China decreased by 87% amid the coronavirus outbreak.

CAPE TOWN - Forward bookings by tourists to Cape Town have dropped by 10% to the end of May.

Cape Town Tourism said travellers from China decreased by 87% amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Around 12,000 to 13,000 Chinese tourists visit the Mother City annually.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said some members were also seeing a decline in corporate group bookings to the city.

“What we’ve also looked at is the tour market to understand where this drop-off is. And what we saw is an 8% drop in forward bookings from the UK, from France a 21% drop and then the Netherlands around a 12% drop.”