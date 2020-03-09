Zikalala: KZN couple diagnosed with coronavirus steadily improving

Last week, the Department of Health announced that a man from the province was the first in the country to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy with his wife.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Monday said the Hilton couple diagnosed with COVID-19 were now both steadily improving.

Over the weekend, test results confirmed that the wife had the virus as well.

Zikalala added that the provincial government has embarked on an awareness campaign following the man's diagnosis.

The KZN couple that has been diagnosed with the virus had travelled to Italy with eight other individuals.

Zikalala said they were receiving the best care possible: “Those identified to have already contracted coronavirus are being attended to and have improved. Their conditions are improving on a daily basis.”

Zikalala's administration has started reaching out to communities with information on the virus.

“Today, the MEC for health and MEC for education are meeting with principals around Pietermaritzburg just to update them.”

The premier has warned people to stop spreading fake news and insensitive jokes about the virus, saying this may lead to unnecessary panic.

