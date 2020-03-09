Zikalala: KZN couple diagnosed with coronavirus steadily improving
Last week, the Department of Health announced that a man from the province was the first in the country to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy with his wife.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Monday said the Hilton couple diagnosed with COVID-19 were now both steadily improving.
Last week, the Department of Health announced that a man from the province was the first in the country to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy with his wife.
WATCH: Don’t spread fake news: These coronavirus reports are false
Over the weekend, test results confirmed that the wife had the virus as well.
Zikalala added that the provincial government has embarked on an awareness campaign following the man's diagnosis.
The KZN couple that has been diagnosed with the virus had travelled to Italy with eight other individuals.
Zikalala said they were receiving the best care possible: “Those identified to have already contracted coronavirus are being attended to and have improved. Their conditions are improving on a daily basis.”
Zikalala's administration has started reaching out to communities with information on the virus.
“Today, the MEC for health and MEC for education are meeting with principals around Pietermaritzburg just to update them.”
The premier has warned people to stop spreading fake news and insensitive jokes about the virus, saying this may lead to unnecessary panic.
WATCH: Joburg residents rush to buy hygiene products
More in Local
-
Too early to say if oil price crash will lead to fuel price drops - AA
-
ANALYSIS: Coronavirus implications for employers and employees
-
Stocks plunge on JSE as fears over coronavirus mount
-
Seventh body from Khayelitsha tavern shooting found
-
Mkhize expected to give more details about SA’s coronavirus response
-
Steenhuisen: Zille is a centre of excellence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.