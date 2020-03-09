You can now get tested for coronavirus at a lab, but it'll cost you

The lab will collect epidemiological information on all test subjects to share with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

JOHANNESBURG - You can get yourself tested at a lab for coronavirus without needing to go the doctor.

Lancet Laboratories started making its test available to the public on Monday. However, the cost is a bit steep, going for R1,200.

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Eftyhia Vardas, a clinical virologist at Lancet Laboratories.

"We have a screening procedure. We’re going to ask you questions about where you’ve been and what you’ve done… Use common sense. If you had contact today with somebody coughing and spluttering it doesn’t mean that this test will pick up the virus. Five days later, it might. If you had contact today and demanded a test, it’s not going to be helpful. If you had contact with somebody who is ill and has been somewhere [severely affected by COVID-19] … that’s when you should come and see us."

